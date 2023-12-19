Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Scioto County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenup County High School at Green High School - Franklin Furnace
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Franklin Furnace, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
