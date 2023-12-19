Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Shelby County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Loramie High School at St. Henry
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
