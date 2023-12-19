Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Summit County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Revere High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kent, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barberton High School at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Felicity-Franklin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Felicity, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
