Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wayne County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Center Christian at Dalton Local
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
