The Wright State Raiders (4-6) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-10.5) 156.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-11.5) 157.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Wright State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Raiders' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami (OH) has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of four RedHawks games this season have gone over the point total.

