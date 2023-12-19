The Wright State Raiders (3-5) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Tanner Holden: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Calvin: 21.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 12.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank
63rd 81.4 Points Scored 71.7 247th
340th 80.9 Points Allowed 66.6 83rd
284th 30.6 Rebounds 31.0 270th
144th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.9 326th
264th 6.4 3pt Made 8.7 80th
233rd 12.5 Assists 15.1 88th
198th 12.1 Turnovers 12.9 254th

