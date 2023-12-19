The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Yegor Chinakhov, take the ice Tuesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Chinakhov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Chinakhov has averaged 13:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In seven of 21 games this season, Chinakhov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Chinakhov has a point in eight games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In four of 21 games this year, Chinakhov has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Chinakhov has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Chinakhov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 1 12 Points 1 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.