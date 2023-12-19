Zachary Werenski will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Werenski against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Zachary Werenski vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 24:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Werenski has scored a goal in one of 30 games this year.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Werenski has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 30 games this year, Werenski has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Werenski goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Werenski Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

