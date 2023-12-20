Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashtabula County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Ashtabula County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside High School - Ashtabula at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Ashtabula, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas W Harvey High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Geneva, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
