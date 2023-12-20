The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (10-17) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Jazz 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)

Cavaliers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-9.9)

Cavaliers (-9.9) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

In the 2023-24 season, the Cavaliers (14-13-0 ATS) and the Jazz (14-13-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 9-9 against the spread compared to the 5-3 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.9% of the time this season (14 out of 27). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (15 out of 27).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 7-16, while the Cavaliers are 11-6 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Cavaliers are averaging 112 points per game (23rd-ranked in league). They are surrendering 111.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (ninth-ranked).

Cleveland is averaging 44.1 boards per game (14th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 25.3 per game.

Cleveland is 19th in the NBA with 13.7 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 14 forced turnovers per game.

With 11.9 treys per game, the Cavaliers rank 22nd in the NBA. They have a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.