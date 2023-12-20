The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) match up with the Utah Jazz (7-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and KJZZ.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Max Strus averages 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Darius Garland averages 19.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen posts 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 69.6% from the field (third in league).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

John Collins is averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He's making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this year.

Keyonte George gets the Jazz 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Jazz 111.3 Points Avg. 111.3 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 48% Field Goal % 44.5% 34.7% Three Point % 35.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.