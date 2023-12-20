The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Utah Jazz at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Donovan Mitchell and others in this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Mitchell has averaged 27.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.8 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Mitchell's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 15.5-point prop bet for Max Strus on Wednesday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average (13.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Strus' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +106)

The 15.5-point over/under for Jarrett Allen on Wednesday is 2.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

