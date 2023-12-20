Wednesday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-1) and Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Vikings' most recent game was a 104-75 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Cleveland State 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors at home on November 22 by a score of 62-57.

Cleveland State has eight wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 176) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 215) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 230) on November 25

87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on December 6

71-62 at home over Akron (No. 249) on December 10

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

16.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings put up 79.3 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game.

