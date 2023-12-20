Wednesday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-1) and Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Vikings' most recent game was a 104-75 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Cleveland State 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their signature win this season, the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors at home on November 22 by a score of 62-57.
  • Cleveland State has eight wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 176) on November 22
  • 74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 215) on November 12
  • 82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 230) on November 25
  • 87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on December 6
  • 71-62 at home over Akron (No. 249) on December 10

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
  • Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
  • Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%

Cleveland State Performance Insights

  • The Vikings put up 79.3 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game.

