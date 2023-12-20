Wednesday's game at CHI Health Center Omaha has the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) taking on the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Creighton, who are favored by our model.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Villanova 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-7.9)

Creighton (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Creighton has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Villanova is 4-5-0. A total of six out of the Bluejays' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 84.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (75th in college basketball). They have a +198 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18 points per game.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It records 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 64th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.9 per contest.

Creighton knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) while shooting 38.7% from deep (25th in college basketball). It is making 6.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game while shooting 28.6%.

The Bluejays average 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and allow 87.2 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Creighton has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing seven (363rd in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Villanova is 90th in the nation at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Villanova knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.8 on average.

Villanova has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (32nd in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than the 11.3 it forces (250th in college basketball).

