Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Daniel Sprong a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- In seven of 31 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (four shots).
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:15
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|10:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|11:03
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-1
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
