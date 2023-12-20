The Dayton Flyers (8-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • In games Dayton shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Flyers are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 293rd.
  • The Flyers average 72.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 72.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
  • Dayton has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 63.2.
  • When playing at home, Dayton made 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Grambling W 76-46 UD Arena
12/9/2023 Troy W 82-70 UD Arena
12/16/2023 Cincinnati W 82-68 Heritage Bank Center
12/20/2023 Oakland - UD Arena
12/30/2023 Longwood - UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

