How to Watch Dayton vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (8-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Dayton shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Flyers are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 293rd.
- The Flyers average 72.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 72.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- Dayton has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.5).
- In 2022-23, the Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 63.2.
- When playing at home, Dayton made 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.2%).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|W 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|W 82-70
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|-
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
