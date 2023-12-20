The Dayton Flyers (8-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Dayton shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Flyers are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 293rd.

The Flyers average 72.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 72.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Dayton has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.5).

In 2022-23, the Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 63.2.

When playing at home, Dayton made 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule