The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Dayton vs. Oakland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK Nate Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Players to Watch

Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 273rd 70 Points Scored 72.4 235th 44th 64.1 Points Allowed 72.3 207th 329th 29 Rebounds 31.6 249th 302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 54th 9.1 3pt Made 7.6 170th 68th 15.5 Assists 11.6 283rd 160th 11.6 Turnovers 11.2 124th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.