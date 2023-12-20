Dayton vs. Oakland December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Dayton vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
- Nate Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
Dayton vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|273rd
|70
|Points Scored
|72.4
|235th
|44th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|207th
|329th
|29
|Rebounds
|31.6
|249th
|302nd
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|54th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|68th
|15.5
|Assists
|11.6
|283rd
|160th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.2
|124th
