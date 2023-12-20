How to Watch the Dayton vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Dayton Flyers (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Dayton vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers' 69.3 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 58.5 the Commodores give up.
- Dayton is 6-3 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
- Vanderbilt is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Commodores average just 1.5 more points per game (72.5) than the Flyers give up (71).
- Vanderbilt is 5-0 when scoring more than 71 points.
- When Dayton allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 4-2.
- The Commodores shoot 41.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Flyers concede defensively.
- The Flyers shoot 42% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Commodores concede.
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG%
- Mariah Perez: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%
- Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62)
- Destiny Bohanon: 10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 81-53
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 73-60
|Millett Hall
|12/17/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|W 83-64
|UD Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|UD Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
