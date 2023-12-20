The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Dayton Flyers (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Dayton vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Flyers' 69.3 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 58.5 the Commodores give up.

Dayton is 6-3 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

Vanderbilt is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Commodores average just 1.5 more points per game (72.5) than the Flyers give up (71).

Vanderbilt is 5-0 when scoring more than 71 points.

When Dayton allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 4-2.

The Commodores shoot 41.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Flyers concede defensively.

The Flyers shoot 42% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Commodores concede.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG%

9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%

9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62)

11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62) Destiny Bohanon: 10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

Dayton Schedule