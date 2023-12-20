The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 130th.
  • The Blue Devils put up 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).
  • Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
  • The Bears' 88.4 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • When Baylor allows fewer than 81.6 points, it is 7-0.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68).
  • The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 in road games.
  • In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1.
  • The Bears gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.
  • Baylor sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (35.8%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Ferrell Center

