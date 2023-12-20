The Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) on the road on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

The Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 in the last 10 games, totaling 34 total goals (nine power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.0%). They have given up 34 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Wednesday's hockey game.

Red Wings vs. Jets Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Jets 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-155)

Jets (-155) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 15-12-4 record this season and are 2-4-6 in games that have needed overtime.

Detroit has earned 12 points (4-6-4) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals in 22 games, earning 33 points from those contests.

Detroit has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 7-3-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 8-7-2 to register 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.55 5th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 15th 30.7 Shots 30.2 19th 7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 24th 16.67% Power Play % 22.14% 14th 27th 73.91% Penalty Kill % 78.45% 20th

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

