Can we anticipate Justin Holl finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Holl has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

