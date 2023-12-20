Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
Can we anticipate Justin Holl finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Holl has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.