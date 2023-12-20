Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rasmussen stats and insights
- Rasmussen has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rasmussen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:15
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.