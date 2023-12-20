Moritz Seider will be among those in action Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Does a bet on Seider intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Moritz Seider vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:59 per game on the ice, is 0.

Seider has a goal in five games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Seider has a point in 13 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 31 games this season, Seider has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Seider's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he goes over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Seider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 31 Games 3 18 Points 6 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 6

