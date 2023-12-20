How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three in a row, the Detroit Red Wings visit the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Jets and Red Wings square off on BSDET and ESPN+.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|Jets
|4-1 WPG
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 99 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are fifth in the league in scoring (110 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|31
|15
|13
|28
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|25
|11
|15
|26
|14
|13
|52.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|31
|10
|14
|24
|14
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|30
|5
|18
|23
|13
|8
|-
|Daniel Sprong
|31
|7
|12
|19
|9
|8
|62.5%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 78 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Jets' 99 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|30
|11
|22
|33
|9
|18
|51%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|30
|5
|22
|27
|25
|16
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|30
|10
|13
|23
|16
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|30
|10
|9
|19
|4
|8
|33%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.