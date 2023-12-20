Having lost three in a row, the Detroit Red Wings visit the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Jets and Red Wings square off on BSDET and ESPN+.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Red Wings Jets 4-1 WPG

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 99 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Red Wings are fifth in the league in scoring (110 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 31 15 13 28 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 25 11 15 26 14 13 52.9% Lucas Raymond 31 10 14 24 14 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 30 5 18 23 13 8 - Daniel Sprong 31 7 12 19 9 8 62.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 78 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Jets' 99 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.

Jets Key Players