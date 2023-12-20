Red Wings vs. Jets December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond are two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-155)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSDET,ESPN+
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Alex DeBrincat's 15 goals and 13 assists in 31 games give him 28 points on the season.
- Dylan Larkin has made a major impact for Detroit this season with 26 points (11 goals and 15 assists).
- This season, Raymond has scored 10 goals and contributed 14 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 24.
- In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 4-3-0 in seven games this season, conceding 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 177 saves and a .932 save percentage, third-best in the league.
Jets Players to Watch
- Mark Scheifele has been vital to Winnipeg this season, collecting 33 points in 30 games.
- Kyle Connor has 17 goals and 12 assists, equaling 29 points (1.1 per game).
- Morrissey has posted five goals and 22 assists for Winnipeg.
- Laurent Brossoit's record is 3-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 179 saves with a .909% save percentage (21st in league).
Red Wings vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|13th
|3.3
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|5th
|5th
|2.6
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|17th
|15th
|30.7
|Shots
|30.2
|19th
|7th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|24th
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|22.14%
|14th
|27th
|73.91%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.45%
|20th
