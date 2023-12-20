The Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) on the road on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have won 10 of the 21 games, or 47.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Detroit has a record of 3-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 99 (14th) Goals 110 (5th) 78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 99 (18th) 16 (24th) Power Play Goals 29 (4th) 24 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (26th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 4-5-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Six of Detroit's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.

The Red Wings have scored the fifth-most goals (110 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The Red Wings have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 99 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.

Their eighth-best goal differential is +11.

