In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Robby Fabbri to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

On the power play, Fabbri has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Fabbri's shooting percentage is 34.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.