Wednesday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (6-4) against the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no line set.

Toledo vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Toledo vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 78, Vermont 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-8.2)

Toledo (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Toledo is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Vermont's 3-7-0 ATS record. The Rockets have a 5-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball and are allowing 78.1 per outing to rank 320th in college basketball.

The 31.4 rebounds per game Toledo averages rank 349th in college basketball, and are 1.9 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents record per outing.

Toledo makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc (15th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 36.9%.

The Rockets score 101.6 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball), while allowing 98.4 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball).

Toledo has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (91st in college basketball play), 3.6 fewer than the 14.4 it forces on average (58th in college basketball).

