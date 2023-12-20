How to Watch Toledo vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (6-4) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Toledo vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- In games Toledo shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Rockets are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 284th.
- The Rockets record 16.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Catamounts give up (64.5).
- When Toledo scores more than 64.5 points, it is 6-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Toledo scored 8.4 more points per game (90.5) than it did in away games (82.1).
- In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.4.
- Toledo made 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|W 88-87
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.