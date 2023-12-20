The Toledo Rockets (6-4) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Toledo vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

In games Toledo shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Rockets are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 284th.

The Rockets record 16.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Catamounts give up (64.5).

When Toledo scores more than 64.5 points, it is 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Toledo scored 8.4 more points per game (90.5) than it did in away games (82.1).

In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.4.

Toledo made 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule