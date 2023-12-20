The Toledo Rockets (6-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Toledo vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 68.6 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Toledo is 5-1.

Duke is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Blue Devils record 75 points per game, 14 more points than the 61 the Rockets give up.

When Duke scores more than 61 points, it is 6-3.

Toledo is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 45.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.

The Rockets' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Sophia Wiard: 12.8 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.8 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Khera Goss: 8.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Jessica Cook: 6.5 PTS, 46 FG%

Toledo Schedule