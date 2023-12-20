Toledo vs. Vermont December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (4-4) face the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Vermont Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Vermont Players to Watch
Toledo vs. Vermont Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|90th
|79.3
|Points Scored
|75.0
|170th
|302nd
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|23rd
|355th
|26.5
|Rebounds
|31.9
|237th
|270th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|290th
|298th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|10.9
|9th
|192nd
|13.1
|Assists
|14.9
|97th
|141st
|11.4
|Turnovers
|8.7
|16th
