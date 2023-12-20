The Toledo Rockets (6-4) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Toledo vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -5.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Toledo and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points.

Toledo's matchups this year have an average total of 158.7, 10.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rockets are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Toledo has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Rockets have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toledo has a 69.2% chance to win.

Toledo vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 8 80% 80.6 153.3 78.1 142.6 156.6 Vermont 1 10% 72.7 153.3 64.5 142.6 136.3

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets average 80.6 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 64.5 the Catamounts allow.

When Toledo scores more than 64.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Toledo vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 6-4-0 2-1 5-5-0 Vermont 3-7-0 0-2 4-6-0

Toledo vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Vermont 13-1 Home Record 13-1 10-4 Away Record 9-6 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

