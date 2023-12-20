Big East rivals meet when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Xavier vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • Xavier is 5-4 when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (77.1).
  • Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

