Big East rivals meet when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.

The Musketeers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

Xavier is 5-4 when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).

In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (77.1).

Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule