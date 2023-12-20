How to Watch Xavier vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big East rivals meet when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at second.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- Xavier is 5-4 when it scores more than 69.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (77.1).
- Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.