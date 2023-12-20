The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) play the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Xavier has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Musketeers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Red Storm games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the start to +30000.

With odds of +30000, Xavier has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

