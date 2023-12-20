The St. John's Red Storm (6-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. St. John's Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Zuby Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Xavier vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank 76th 80.4 Points Scored 75.6 157th 134th 69.1 Points Allowed 70.1 160th 19th 39.4 Rebounds 34.3 140th 2nd 15.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 249th 61st 9 3pt Made 6.2 282nd 30th 17.3 Assists 17.6 24th 263rd 13 Turnovers 12.9 256th

