Xavier vs. St. John's December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's Red Storm (6-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. St. John's Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zuby Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
St. John's Players to Watch
Xavier vs. St. John's Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|76th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|75.6
|157th
|134th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|160th
|19th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|34.3
|140th
|2nd
|15.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|249th
|61st
|9
|3pt Made
|6.2
|282nd
|30th
|17.3
|Assists
|17.6
|24th
|263rd
|13
|Turnovers
|12.9
|256th
