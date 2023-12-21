Thursday's contest between the Akron Zips (7-3) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) at James A. Rhodes Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors Akron to take home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 76, Gardner-Webb 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-13.0)

Akron (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Akron's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, and Gardner-Webb's is 6-4-0. The Zips are 4-3-0 and the Runnin' Bulldogs are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 142nd in college basketball and are giving up 64.5 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Akron averages rank 188th in college basketball, and are 6.9 more than the 29.7 its opponents grab per outing.

Akron makes 9.9 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Zips put up 100.9 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball).

Akron forces 12.8 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (252nd in college basketball play).

