How to Watch Akron vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Western Michigan vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Buffalo vs Richmond (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Detroit Mercy vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Ball State vs Minnesota (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Northern Iowa vs Northern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Akron has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 186th.
- The Zips put up 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
- Akron has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.6 in road games.
- Akron made 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged in away games (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 67-52
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|W 77-76
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|W 88-45
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/21/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
