The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Akron has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 186th.
  • The Zips put up 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
  • Akron has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.6 in road games.
  • Akron made 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged in away games (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Bradley W 67-52 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Kentucky W 77-76 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 Miami-Hamilton W 88-45 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/21/2023 Gardner-Webb - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

