The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Akron has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 186th.

The Zips put up 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

Akron has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.6 in road games.

Akron made 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged in away games (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Upcoming Schedule