The Akron Zips (3-5) battle the Bellarmine Knights (4-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Zips give up.

Bellarmine has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Akron's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Zips record are 11.1 fewer points than the Knights give up (75.5).

Bellarmine has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.

The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights concede to opponents (42.0%).

The Knights' 38.4 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Zips have given up.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45) Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Schedule