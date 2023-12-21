The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -10.5 139.5

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points four times.

Akron has an average total of 141.2 in its contests this year, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Zips' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, Akron has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Zips have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

Akron has a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 4 57.1% 76.7 148.7 64.5 134.7 139.8 Gardner-Webb 5 50% 72.0 148.7 70.2 134.7 141.9

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips put up 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Akron has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Gardner-Webb 6-4-0 2-0 6-4-0

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Gardner-Webb 15-1 Home Record 8-5 5-6 Away Record 6-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

