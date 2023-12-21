Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - December 21
The Columbus Blue Jackets' (11-17-5) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, December 21 game against the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Clavicle Fracture
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets are sixth in the league in scoring (105 goals, 3.2 per game).
- Columbus has allowed 120 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.
- Their -15 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- Washington's 70 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Its goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-115)
|Blue Jackets (-105)
|6
