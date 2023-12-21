The Columbus Blue Jackets' (11-17-5) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, December 21 game against the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets are sixth in the league in scoring (105 goals, 3.2 per game).

Columbus has allowed 120 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.

Their -15 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

Washington's 70 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Its goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.