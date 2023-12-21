The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals on Thursday, with Kirill Marchenko coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Catch the action on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Capitals try to defeat the Blue Jackets.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 4-3 WAS 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (120 in total), 31st in the league.

With 105 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 31 1 24 25 10 13 - Kirill Marchenko 31 13 8 21 9 19 36.4% Johnny Gaudreau 33 6 14 20 15 10 0% Ivan Provorov 33 2 17 19 19 6 - Adam Fantilli 33 9 10 19 10 13 41.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 80 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 70 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players