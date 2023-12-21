Blue Jackets vs. Capitals December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Columbus' Zachary Werenski has recorded 24 assists and one goal in 31 games. That's good for 25 points.
- Kirill Marchenko has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 21 points (13 goals and eight assists).
- This season, Columbus' Gaudreau has 20 points, courtesy of six goals (sixth on team) and 14 assists (third).
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-7-1 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 295 saves and an .891 save percentage, 55th in the league.
Capitals Players to Watch
- One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Dylan Strome, with 19 points (13 goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 17:51 per game.
- Tom Wilson has 10 goals and eight assists, equaling 18 points (0.6 per game).
- Ovechkin has posted five goals and 13 assists for Washington.
- Charlie Lindgren (6-3-2) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .925% save percentage is sixth-best in the NHL.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|30th
|2.41
|Goals Scored
|3.18
|15th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|31st
|29th
|27.7
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|16th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|30th
|30th
|10.59%
|Power Play %
|16.13%
|25th
|10th
|82.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.7%
|7th
