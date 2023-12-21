Blue Jackets vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A game after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 9-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres, the Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-115)
|Blue Jackets (-105)
|6
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 10 of the 29 games, or 34.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Columbus has won 10 of its 29 games, or 34.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has played 24 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|70 (31st)
|Goals
|105 (6th)
|80 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|120 (31st)
|9 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (25th)
|17 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (6th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total seven times.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (105 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game, 120 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.
- Their -15 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
