The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) have five players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell, in their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 124-116 victory against the Jazz in their last outing on Wednesday. Sam Merrill totaled 27 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Illness 27.7 5.6 5.5

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Cody Zeller: Questionable (Ankle), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Illness), Jonas Valančiūnas: Questionable (Illness), Herbert Jones: Questionable (Illness)

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSNO

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.