Max Strus is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +134) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 13.9 points Strus scores per game are 3.6 less than his prop total on Thursday.

He has pulled down 5.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Strus averages 3.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Strus has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Get Strus gear at Fanatics!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +110)

The 16.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jarrett Allen on Thursday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (13).

He has averaged 2.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +110)

Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.1 points per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Ingram has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Thursday's over/under (5.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.