Cincinnati vs. Siena December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Siena Saints (2-3) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cincinnati vs. Siena Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 11 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.