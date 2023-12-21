The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Siena Saints (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

  • The Saints put up an average of 64.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 61.3 the Bearcats allow.
  • Siena is 2-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • Cincinnati is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Bearcats record just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Saints allow (67.9).
  • Cincinnati is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
  • When Siena allows fewer than 67.1 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Bearcats shoot 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints allow defensively.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%
  • Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36)
  • Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Xavier W 69-47 Fifth Third Arena
12/13/2023 Howard W 87-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/17/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 58-56 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/21/2023 Siena - Fifth Third Arena
12/30/2023 Kansas State - Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

