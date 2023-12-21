The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Siena Saints (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Saints put up an average of 64.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 61.3 the Bearcats allow.

Siena is 2-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Cincinnati is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.2 points.

The Bearcats record just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Saints allow (67.9).

Cincinnati is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

When Siena allows fewer than 67.1 points, it is 4-2.

The Bearcats shoot 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints allow defensively.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG% Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36)

5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36) Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Cincinnati Schedule