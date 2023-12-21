Cleveland State vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Alico Arena has the Cleveland State Vikings (10-2) squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 67-59 victory for Cleveland State.
The Vikings took care of business in their last outing 70-63 against Southern Miss on Wednesday.
Cleveland State vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 67, Drexel 59
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings' best win this season came against the Southern Miss Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 101) in our computer rankings. The Vikings took home the 70-63 win at a neutral site on December 20.
- Cleveland State has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 101) on December 20
- 62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 161) on November 22
- 74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 213) on November 12
- 82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 235) on November 25
- 87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on December 6
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)
- Jordana Reisma: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings put up 78.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They have a +173 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.
