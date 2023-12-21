How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
The Drexel Dragons (4-5) go up against the Cleveland State Vikings (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings' 78.5 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 53.6 the Dragons allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 53.6 points, Cleveland State is 10-2.
- Drexel is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Dragons put up 55.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Vikings give up.
- When Drexel totals more than 64.1 points, it is 3-0.
- When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Dragons are shooting 40.3% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Vikings give up.
- The Vikings make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Dragons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)
- Jordana Reisma: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Akron
|W 71-62
|Wolstein Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|L 104-75
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 70-63
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
