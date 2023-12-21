The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tujautae Williams: 12.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Dylan Arnett: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 176th 74.7 Points Scored 64.6 342nd 110th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.1 206th 127th 34.6 Rebounds 31.0 271st 21st 12.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 157th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 7.6 171st 283rd 11.6 Assists 11.3 303rd 152nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.9 314th

